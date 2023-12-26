26-year-old mother of 2 dies after undergoing BBL to make her bortos bigger

- Advertisement -

According to health experts, BBL is one of the most fatal operations in plastic surgery. It is a “blind” procedure because the surgeon cannot see exactly where this fat is going, and it can accidentally be injected into blood vessels, travel to the lungs or heart and kill you.

A 26-year-old mother of two who’s simply known as Cynthia has reportedly died after undergoing BBL just to make her bortos bigger.

According to sources, Cynthia was influenced by her friends who have undergone the same dangerous procedure to make their buttocks bigger.

Unfortunately for Cynthia, she died just 3 weeks after she was discharged from the hospital after the surgeon declared that her BBL was successful.

To make matters worse, Cynthia left behind behind two adorable kids – who are both boys.

Some social media users who seem to know Cynthia off the internet have also alleged that she initially had breast augmentation before undergoing the BBL.

These are some of the reactions of people on X formerly known as Twitter who have come across the tragic story of Cynthia.

@adebayocraig1 – After two has no business with bbl. Taking care of your kids should be the priority

@BigSwissMo – Women know this is extremely dangerous but they refused to stop. That’s deadassssss

@Thepiscesgeng – I still get this confused like why will a mother of 2 get BBL bcuz I don’t really know what she wants again or she wanna start stripper’s or some other stuff

@Matardor12 – Mama of two wanted a BBL for what ? She married but still single and searching i guess

