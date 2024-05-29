type here...
"27-88" – Late Maa Adwoa's family members storm the cemetery to request lotto numbers from her (Video)

By Armani Brooklyn
Late Maa Adwoa's family members storm the cemetery to request lotto numbers from her (Video)

Recall that last year, a 26-year-old lady named Maa Adwoa was shot and killed in cold blood at Adum in Kumasi by her police boyfriend.

The incident is said to have occurred close to Dufie Towers at Adum.

The deceased was rushed to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital ( KATH) where she was pronounced dead on arrival.

Later, Inspector Ahmed Twumasi, a serving police officer was arrested for the death of Maa Adwoa.


Making his maiden appearance before the Asokore Mampong District Court in April last year, the police inspector who stood trial for murder said the deceased owed him GH¢5,000, which she reportedly refused to pay.

maa adwoa's laid to rest

Inspector Twumasi, aka Tycoon, who surprisingly came to court without a counsel, took responsibility for Maa Adwoa’s death and said; “what happened is between me and God.”

He, however, stated that he had no ulterior motive to kill her, indicating that he suddenly got angry and shot his girlfriend dead.

Marking a year anniversary of Maa Adwoa’s passing, her family members decided to visit her burial site to pour libation for her.

In the process, they requested her spiritual assistance in securing them very secure lotto numbers.

Her uncle who poured the libation on behalf of the family pleaded with Maa Adwoa to make sure that her number 27-88 helps the family strike gold with lotto.

Watch the video below to know more…

Source:GHpage

