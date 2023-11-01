type here...
27-year-old lady weeps as her 74-year-old sugar daddy threatens to shoot her for chopping his money

By Armani Brooklyn
A 27-year-old Ghanaian lady has stormed Oyerepa FM’s Aunty Naa show to lament over how her 74-year-old sugar daddy has threatened to shoot her to death.

According to the lady, her 74-year-old sugar daddy who is based in the US gave her Ghc 9,600 to establish a small business.

Upon his return to Ghana, he went to inspect the shop and was very pleased that the lady had put the money to good use.

However, the 74-year-old sugar daddy stopped giving her money.

He insisted that since he had given her money to set up a business, there was no need to give her money again.

She visited her to spend some days at his apartment and during that period, she menstruated and kept the sanity pad inside the dustbin.

The 74-year-old sugar daddy got infuriated after seeing the lady’s sanitary pad and immediately called the relationship a quit.

He stormed the lady’s house to shoot her to death if she refused to return the Ghc 9,600 he gave her.

Source:GHpage

