type here...
GhPageNews28-year-old Ghanaian listed among 30-most-wanted internet fraudsters in USA
News

28-year-old Ghanaian listed among 30-most-wanted internet fraudsters in USA

By Kweku Derrick
- Advertisement -

A 28-year-old man living in Tamale in the Northern Region of Ghana, has been listed among the 30 most wanted internet fraudsters in the United States.

The suspect, Maxwell Atugba Abayeta, popularly known as Mawxell Peter, according to the United States Department of Justice, was indicted by the District Court of Tennessee with “conspiracy to commit wire fraud, money laundering, computer fraud and aggravated identity theft”.

A statement from the DoJ’s Office said: “The United States Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Tennessee is prosecuting numerous individuals in connection with an international fraud perpetrated, in part, through online dating websites. If you have sent or been asked to send money to or on behalf of the following, you may be a victim in this case.”

It also informed persons who might be victims in this case that they have certain enforceable rights, including the right to notice of public court proceedings, the right to restitution, and the right to be informed about the resolution of the case.

Source:GHPage

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Monday, July 5, 2021
Accra
few clouds
82.8 ° F
82.8 °
82.8 °
69 %
4.5mph
20 %
Mon
81 °
Tue
81 °
Wed
82 °
Thu
81 °
Fri
81 °

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News