Nigeria News

28-year-old man beats his mother-in-law to death

By Lizbeth Brown
A 28-year-old man has been arrested by the Ogun State Police Command for allegedly beating his mother-in-law to death.

The young man identified as Opeyemi Adeola Ganiyu killed his mother-in-law after he confronted her about abusing his wife.

According to reports, Opeyemi is known for constantly assaulting his wife on the least provocation.

On the day the unfortunate incident happened, the deceased known as Abosede Oyewole approached Opeyemi to warm him to refrain from assaulting her daughter.

He then descended heavily on the deceased and also stabbed her with a knife on her ribs.

Madam Abosede Oyewole was later rushed to the nearest hospital but was pronounced dead on arrival.

He later took to his heels when he found that his mother-in-law had passed away but was later arrested by the police.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect is a member of notorious cult group in the area. He was also one of those who led hoodlums to burn down Atan-Ota police division during the #EndSARS protest, killing the divisional crime officer on October 21, 2020″, the Public Relations Officer of the Police Command, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi disclosed.

Meanwhile, the suspect has been transferred to the homicide section of the state criminal investigation and intelligence department for investigations.

Source:Ghpage

