type here...
Subscribe
GhPageNews28-year-old woman murdered in a fight over a man
News

28-year-old woman murdered in a fight over a man

By Armani Brooklyn
28-year-old woman murdered in a fight over a man
- Advertisement -

A 28-year-old Ghanaian lady has been murdered in a fight over a man at Dwinase near Kokotro in the Bekwai Municipality of the Ashanti region.


According to sources, the deceased named Vida Ennin who is a 28-year-old woman was murdered in a fight over a man.

Vida was allegedly killed for gossiping about the suspect Mary Akosua Agyemang also known as Serwaa, a 25-year-old woman.


Reports suggest that Akosua Agyemang allegedly accosted Vida Ennin for gossiping about her over a man they have both dated.

READ ALSO: “I wanted to sleep with her but she refused” – Security man reveals why he raped and murdered a 32-year-old woman

The two women got into a brawl, Sunday evening, April 9, 2023, over who rightfully deserves to be the fiancée of the man who is an excavator operator.

Reports stated that the suspect left the scene of the brawl to buy a sharp knife.
She returned and allegedly stabbed Vida in the face, breast, and palm. The deceased bled profusely to death.

The Bekwai police later arrested Mary together with two others – Felicia Sarpong, 61-year-old, and Ernest Achirem, 63-year-old who were accused of attempting to shield Mary from arrest.

The three suspects have been remanded in police custody to assist in investigations after they were arraigned before the Bekwai Circuit Court on Wednesday, April 12, 2023.

They are expected to reappear in court on April 26, 2023.

READ ALSO: He left his girlfriend’s place at 2:00 am – New info about the soldier who was murdered at Ashaiman revealed

    Source:Ghpage

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Monday, April 17, 2023
    Accra
    few clouds
    77.4 ° F
    77.4 °
    77.4 °
    88 %
    1.3mph
    20 %
    Mon
    87 °
    Tue
    88 °
    Wed
    88 °
    Thu
    87 °
    Fri
    87 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    info@ghpage.com

    © 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News