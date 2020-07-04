A young lady named Yaa Nicky claims that 29 pastors almost sept with her, so Kennedy Agyapong ought to be left undisturbed and should continue exposing them.

Also read: Nigel Gaisie responds to Kennedy Agyapong on why he buried a sword

According to a video sighted on One Ghana TV on YouTube, Yaa Nikki speaking on an interview, said that almost all the famous pastors in Ghana have been attempting to sleep with her anytime she visited their church.

She said she has no more interest in going to church ever again because she knows for sure that a church is a place to receive salvation and be taught righteous living rather pastors approach her with sex which contradicts what church is really about.

Moreover, Yaa Nikki stated that about 30 associate pastors have also attempted to sleep with her from numerous churches and she was reluctant to mention names, with the intention to not shame the church.

Also read:So what if I’ve slept with Nigel Gaisie – Tracey Boakye

Yaa Nikki is rumored to be related to a renowned rapper Okomfour Kwaadee.

Also, Yaa revealed that many of the famous pastors we see on Television are womanizers despite having wives.

She stated that there is nothing wrong sleeping with a clergyman but sleeping with one that has a wife is a big sin for her.

Also read:Efia Odo lands heavily on Nigel Gaisie for praising Huspuppi

Therefore, she would not allow herself to be played by fake pastors in any way.

Watch video below: