- Advertisement -

A rare video of a 29-year-old man who lives in the body of a baby has spun viral on the internet, stirring reactions from users.

Pingping’s family is willing to call him “a baby” as he has stopped growing due to a rare medical condition called Progeria, also known as Hutchinson-Gilford Progeria Syndrome (HGPS).

According to medical studies, the rare genetic condition Pingping affects one in every four million babies and sees them age rapidly because their cells ingest a protein called progerin that is released by an abnormality in their genes.

The ‘baby man’ became an internet sensation after videos of him being treated like a toddler was widely shared.

Watch the video below.

Children with progeria appear to be healthy at birth but usually start to show signs of rapid aging in the first two years of their life.

Most die by about age 13 or 14, although some live into their early 20s.

The cause of death is most often heart disease, or sometimes stroke.