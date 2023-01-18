type here...
News

29-year-old man leaves note after allegedly committing suicide

By Kweku Derrick
man commits suicide
A 29-year-old man identified as Richard Boadi Abunya has allegedly committed suicide by hanging at Sehwi Bodi in the Western North Region.

According to reports gathered, the deceased was a mobile money vendor and credit card dealer at Sehwi Bodi.

In the early hours of Friday, January 13, 2023, one woman went to his house to buy a credit card.

She knocked at his door numerously but nobody answered so the deceased sister also knocked and called out to reach him but that proved futile.

When they succeeded in breaking into the room, they found the deceased hanging from a crossing bar with a sponge tied to his neck.

Later, a letter on a sheet of paper was found in his room that reads:

“Sorry Everyone,  in life not what you expect comes through, you just have to face the reality of life.

I don’t want to disappoint anyone. Love you all. To the family. To all my friends. To the love of my life. To the love of my life (Nana).

“Only God knows what has caused the saddened pain. Let’s meet once again. Dad, I know you can’t hold this but I don’t want to suffer like my mum. It shall be well everyone. Desmond Abunya, you have my trust, hustle to hold the family. God bless you all”

    Source:GHPage

