type here...
Subscribe
GhPageNews29-year-old US-based Ghanaian man murdered with lifeless body dumped in a bush...
News

29-year-old US-based Ghanaian man murdered with lifeless body dumped in a bush [Details]

By Kweku Derrick
Ernest Appiah dead
- Advertisement -

The lifeless body of a Ghanaian man based in the United States has been found in the woods of Worcester, Massachusetts.

The deceased, 29, has been identified as Ernest Appiah.

His body was discovered by a passerby in the woods off of Asnebumskit Road in Paxton on Saturday, March 5th 2022.

A resident of Paxton who found Appiah’s body notified the police, who then rushed to the crime scene to take inventory.

An autopsy result ruled his death as a homicide.

State Police Detectives in Massachusetts have asked the public with any information about his death to call the District Attorney’s office.

    Source:GHPage

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Friday, March 11, 2022
    Accra
    clear sky
    84.6 ° F
    84.6 °
    84.6 °
    79 %
    3.2mph
    0 %
    Sat
    87 °
    Sun
    86 °
    Mon
    86 °
    Tue
    86 °
    Wed
    82 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    info@ghpage.com

    © 2016 - 2022 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News