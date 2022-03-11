- Advertisement -

The lifeless body of a Ghanaian man based in the United States has been found in the woods of Worcester, Massachusetts.

The deceased, 29, has been identified as Ernest Appiah.

His body was discovered by a passerby in the woods off of Asnebumskit Road in Paxton on Saturday, March 5th 2022.

A resident of Paxton who found Appiah’s body notified the police, who then rushed to the crime scene to take inventory.

An autopsy result ruled his death as a homicide.

State Police Detectives in Massachusetts have asked the public with any information about his death to call the District Attorney’s office.