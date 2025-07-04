type here...
29-year-old woman arrested for arson and assault on ex-boyfriend at Sowutuom

By Armani Brooklyn
Augustina Adoma

The Ghana Police Service has arrested Augustina Adoma, a 29-year-old unemployed woman, for committing arson and physical assault against her ex-boyfriend during a violent altercation at Race Course, Sowutuom, a suburb of Accra.

According to preliminary police reports, the suspect is accused of setting fire to her ex-boyfriend’s personal belongings and later stabbing him during a confrontation.

Augustina Adoma

Authorities say the fight between the two began after a heated exchange between the former lovers.

In the course of the heated argument, Adoma burnt some items belonging to her ex-boyfriend, including clothing and electronics.

When the ex-boyfriend attempted to intervene, Adoma stabbed him with a knife.

