2Face has done well, polygamy is the key to create a balance and avoid fornication” – Ned Nwoko lauds 2Baba

Nigerian entrepreneur and politician Ned Nwoko has praised legendary musician 2Baba for embracing polygamy, calling it a key solution to maintaining balance in society and preventing fornication.

According to Nwoko, “2Face is a real representation of the African man. Wealth is defined by how many wives and children you have. They are at the forefront of your success as a man.”

He also applauded 2Baba’s traditional approach to proposing, referencing his recent engagement with Natasha without kneeling. “In a world where women outnumber men, polygamy is the key to creating a balance and avoiding fornication. Happy Valentine’s Day,” he added.

His remarks have sparked debates on social media, with mixed reactions about polygamy’s role in modern relationships.