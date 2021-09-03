2face’s brother attacks Annie for bringing her marriage issue on social media

- Advertisement -

The youngest brother to Nigerian R&B and Afrobeat star, 2face Idibia, Charles Idibia has slammed Annie Idibia for revealing her marital issues to the public via social media.

In reaction to Annie’s public outcry, Charles Idibia, debunked the claims as he blasted Annie and accused her of ranting online because things are currently not going her way.

He had this to say; ”You got married into a family of peace lovers …so peaceful that it’s actually an idibia family flaw as I have come to realise. Perhaps this has made you think that we must be fools , but trust me, we are not. You are bringing up a Disney trip that happen pre-covidl9 simply because you somehow cannot totally have your way today like you are used to ?

Trying to paint your husband bad publicly( because he is a very private person ) is your threat tool and means of gaining control ? …and I thought you were smart , abi dey dealer gave you the wrong dose today ?

Asking your mum who lives in one of bedrooms to add more fire to the Juju pot is would have been a smarter move ,but as God will have it , you choose today to expose yourself.

You better finish what you started this Night , because maybe ,just maybe the public might just help us all . Inno is deing slowly,never seen a man so unhappy in real life , but we must all maintain ‘peace’ that has never existed from day one …fuck that shit ! ..am done .

The idibia family never gave you peace you say , please bring out all the wrong we did to you and post on your page pls , because i have alot to say , and am going to say it regardless”

Annie, very unhappy also in a counter reply to 2face’s brother insulted him and referred to him as a lazy man whose wish is it suck his brother dry.

Maybe you all don’t know your brother is tired everyone trying to suck him dey. Because you have a successful brother na that wan make you lazy! sad

“Living under my room and coming here to insult me and my mother, he has seven kids yet you are still trying to suck him dry! If trying to protect my husband and kids make me evil, so be it! “I am evil then.” Annie countered.

This comes after

Nigerian music legend 2Face Idibia’s wife, Annie, has chastised him for his relationship with Pero Adeniyi, one of his baby mamas.