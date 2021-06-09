2Hype Kojo Phino releases his much anticipated ‘Hustler’s Son’ EP

- Advertisement -

2Hype Gang Worldwide signee, Kojo Phino, has released his first-ever EP dubbed ‘Hustler’s Son EP‘.

The musical project is made up of 5 hardcore bangers which are all capable of taking over airwaves, ‘streets’, pubs, night clubs and all arenas in Ghana.

The EP basically carries the message of a young man driven with the passion to survive in a country like Ghana which has a lot of limitations economically.

Kojo Phino preached the message that after all the hustle, there would surely be light at the end of the tunnel.

2Hype Kojo Phino “The Hustle’s Son”

The fast-rising musician recruited his label CEO 2Hype Showboy on one of the songs dubbed ‘Kom Na May3’. Other songs on the project are “May3 Wild, Hustle, Never Fail, and Money.”

Production credit goes to Snowie Beatz, Kodak Beatz & Kay On The Beatz. The mixing and mastering of the songs were done by Ivan Beatz.

Kindly listen to the songs below:

