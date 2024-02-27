type here...
2M Express releases CCTV footage of how their driver narrowly escaped from a robbery attack

By Qwame Benedict
Updated:
Transport service operators 2M Express have released CCTV footage of how one of their drivers managed to escape from a robbery attack on the Accra-Kumasi Highway.

According to sources, the bus filled with passengers was headed towards their destination on the highway when all of a sudden the armed men attacked.

With his quick reflexes, the driver reversed his car but that was followed by sporadic gunshots from armed robbers into the vehicle of the 2M Express.

Watch the video below:

Source:GhPage

