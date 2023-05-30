2nd Day in Court-Madwoa’s Parents stopped from entering Courtroom

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning. SUBSCRIBE

The Parents of murdered Maadwoa were stopped from entering the courtroom on the second day of the court hearing on the murder case.

A video obtained captured the moment the deceased’s parents stood at the far end of the court building after they were stopped from entering.

According to GHPage TV’s correspondent at the scene, the court only allowed the Judge, Lawyer and the killer (Police Officer) into the courtroom, No family member was allowed to go inside.

No formal explanation was given over the denial of Madwoa’s Parents and some family members who were present at the court for the hearing.

