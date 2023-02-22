type here...
Subscribe
GhPageNews2nd-year female Islamic SHS student killed a day after she returned home...
News

2nd-year female Islamic SHS student killed a day after she returned home for vacation

By Mr. Tabernacle
- Advertisement -

A 17-year-old second-year student of Islamic SHS in Kumasi has been reported dead at Wenchi in the Bono Region.

The deceased by name Aisha Seidu was reportedly killed by unknown assailants a day after she returned home to Wenchi Zongo for vacation.

Reports have it that her body was discovered in the early hours of Tuesday, February 21, 2023, in a pool of blood suggesting she might have been clubbed by her assailant who could also be a rapist.

When officials of the Ghana Police Service were invited to the scene, she was reported to be bleeding from her genitalia.

Police rushed her to the Wenchi Methodist Hospital where she was pronounced dead on arrival.

The Wenchi Municipal Command of the Ghana Police Service has since launched an investigation into the circumstances leading to the death as the family suspects a case of rape and murder.

Residents are of the view that the student was killed by a suspected rapist.

They believe it was a coordinated crime and are therefore calling on authorities to bring those responsible to justice.

    Source:GHPAGE

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Wednesday, February 22, 2023
    Accra
    haze
    90 ° F
    90 °
    90 °
    66 %
    3.5mph
    75 %
    Wed
    90 °
    Thu
    86 °
    Fri
    86 °
    Sat
    85 °
    Sun
    85 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News