A 17-year-old second-year student of Islamic SHS in Kumasi has been reported dead at Wenchi in the Bono Region.

The deceased by name Aisha Seidu was reportedly killed by unknown assailants a day after she returned home to Wenchi Zongo for vacation.

Reports have it that her body was discovered in the early hours of Tuesday, February 21, 2023, in a pool of blood suggesting she might have been clubbed by her assailant who could also be a rapist.

When officials of the Ghana Police Service were invited to the scene, she was reported to be bleeding from her genitalia.

Police rushed her to the Wenchi Methodist Hospital where she was pronounced dead on arrival.

The Wenchi Municipal Command of the Ghana Police Service has since launched an investigation into the circumstances leading to the death as the family suspects a case of rape and murder.

Residents are of the view that the student was killed by a suspected rapist.

They believe it was a coordinated crime and are therefore calling on authorities to bring those responsible to justice.