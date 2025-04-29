type here...
3 dead, several injured in tragic accident on Bibiani road

By Armani Brooklyn
Bibiani accident

A gory road accident on the Bibiani Road, between the communities of Kwanfifi and Betinko in the Ashanti Region has claimed the lives of three individuals and left eight others with varying degrees of injuries.

The gory accident involved a private car and a white Ford Transit bus bearing the registration number AS 1235-15.

Bibiani accident

Eyewitness accounts suggest a head-on collision between the two cars caused the fatalities and injuries.

Videos from the scene show that the impact of the crash was severe, and that was what led to the tragic loss of three lives.

