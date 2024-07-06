3 guys who carried the corpse of their late friend in viral video reportedly die

Recall that weeks ago, the youth of Asante-Akyem Akutuase did the craziest thing at a friend’s funeral by carrying his corpse on their shoulders and parading it around the funeral grounds.

A video from the incident that went viral on social media raised eyebrows accompanied by severe condemnation.

Netizens who came across the video on various social media platforms called out the young men for being uncouth and also disgracing the last mortal remains of their friends.

Well, a piece of sad news following the incident states that the young men who were happily carrying the corpse of their friend have all passed away.

According to a report by @Eddiewrites on X, the three guys who carried the corpse of their friend on their shoulders at his funeral have also joined him in the land of the dead.

@Eddiewrite claims this information was relied on to him by the Chief of the area, Nana Kofi Bediako.