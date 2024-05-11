3 JHS girls reported missing for weeks found camped in their boyfriends’ room at Obuasi having bouts of bad activities

News received indicates that Police in Obuasi have arrested three persons who camped three teenage Junior High School(JHS) girls for weeks and were engaged in a bout of indecent activities with them.

In a report by MyNewsGH, the students according to a police report were reported to have gone missing on April 24, 2024, and their whereabouts were unknown.

On May 8, 2024, the mother of one of the girls informed that she had been hinted that her daughter was in the company of other two girls of her age, who were living with some men in a room at Bossman, a suburb of Obuasi.

Police stormed the house, arrested and brought to the station, suspects David Opoku, age 23 years, Klinsman Osei, age 25 years and Eric Boateng, age 32 years, together with the alleged missing girls.

Police revealed that when they got to the room of the suspects, the victims were naked on a bed with the suspects around as they were all arrested and brought to the station,

One of the girls however managed to escape. Upon interrogations, the suspects admitted having canal knowledge with the girls and described the teenagers as their girlfriends and had been staying with them for the past two weeks.

The suspects according to the police, will be processed for Court next week while the victims will be issued with medical report forms to attend hospital for treatment and report thereafter for necessary action.