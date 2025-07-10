3 Nigerian nationals kill Ghanaian taxi driver

A horrifying murder case has been recorded at Prampram and Dzodze, after a Ghanaian taxi driver, Patrick Tetteh, was brutally killed by passengers he was hired to transport to Aflao.

According to police sources and eyewitness accounts, Patrick, a well-known taxi driver based in Prampram picked up three Nigerian men who requested a long-distance trip to Aflao, a border town in the Volta Region.

The journey, which seemed routine, turned tragic near Dzodze, where Patrick was allegedly murdered.

READ ALSO: Girlfriend cuts off boyfriend’s manhood for having long hours of intercourse with her

Reports indicate that the suspects killed Patrick during the trip and attempted to flee with his vehicle.

Their plan, however, was foiled thanks to the vigilance of officers at a regional security checkpoint.

One of the suspects, who was driving the stolen car was stopped and arrested by police personnel.

His suspicious behaviour and lack of proper vehicle documents prompted further investigation.

Upon interrogation, the suspect confessed to the killing and later led investigators to the exact location in Dzodze where Patrick Tetteh’s lifeless body was found.

The remaining two suspects are currently at large, and a manhunt is underway.

This sad incident happned somewhere last week.

READ ALSO: Auchi Polytechnic lecturer caught with a married woman