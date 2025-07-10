type here...
3 Nigerian nationals kill Ghanaian taxi driver

By Armani Brooklyn
Patrick Tetteh

A horrifying murder case has been recorded at Prampram and Dzodze, after a Ghanaian taxi driver, Patrick Tetteh, was brutally killed by passengers he was hired to transport to Aflao.

According to police sources and eyewitness accounts, Patrick, a well-known taxi driver based in Prampram picked up three Nigerian men who requested a long-distance trip to Aflao, a border town in the Volta Region.

The journey, which seemed routine, turned tragic near Dzodze, where Patrick was allegedly murdered.

Patrick Tetteh

Reports indicate that the suspects killed Patrick during the trip and attempted to flee with his vehicle.

Their plan, however, was foiled thanks to the vigilance of officers at a regional security checkpoint.

One of the suspects, who was driving the stolen car was stopped and arrested by police personnel.

His suspicious behaviour and lack of proper vehicle documents prompted further investigation.

Meet Reginald Ofosuhene Adjei: The husband of Chef Faila Abdul-Razak supporting her cook-a-thon

Upon interrogation, the suspect confessed to the killing and later led investigators to the exact location in Dzodze where Patrick Tetteh’s lifeless body was found.

The remaining two suspects are currently at large, and a manhunt is underway.

This sad incident happned somewhere last week.

