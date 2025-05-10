3 People Jailed 19 Years For Stealing iPhone 6s

3 young people have been reportedly arrested and jailed for 19 years for stealing iPhone 6s.

The HO circuit court jailed the 3 young people named Mercy Sokpe, Atsu Kamasa, and Godfred Dzidonu over the robbery.

Per the report, the trio connived and stole an iPhone 6s from a young man named Elijah Togbedzi.

According to the report, Mercy Sokpe approached the victim and asked that he should give her his phone for a selfie.

After being given the phone, Mercy signaled her two counterparts who attacked the victim with scissors and finally went with the phone.

Sadly enough, following a thorough investigation, the trio has been arrested and jailed for 19 years.

A part of the statement released by the police states that “They were convicted and sentenced to 3 years each on the charge of conspiracy to commit robbery whilst Atsu Kamasa and Godfred Dzidonu were additionally sentenced to 5 years each for robbery”.