Three Police Officers in Seikwai have been asked to step aside for allegedly beating a suspect who was in custody to death.

The Officers identified as General Corporal William Akussung, General Constable Ebenezer Akuffo and Chief Inspector Eric Aforo were reported to have secretly buried the suspect after he passed away.

According to the Bono Regional Police Command Supt. Kennedy Adusei, the three officers have been interdicted to help with the investigations.

“We have information that the man was brutalized by the police and buried secretly so upon the instructions of the Regional Police Command, those who are alleged to have taken part in this heinous crime have been sent to Sunyani.

So far, investigations are ongoing. For now, as part of measures from our superiors at the National Headquarters, we have asked the officers to step aside and this we term as interdiction, so they cooperate fully with our investigations”, Supt. Kennedy Adusei explained.

According to reports, the deceased, Abu Bukari Bahala who was a farmer was arrested for destroying the windscreen of a bank manager’s vehicle.

The 48-year-old farmer was beaten to a pulp by the officers which led to his death and they secretly buried him at the Seikwa cemetery.

This was after the family of the deceased were informed by the police that the suspect was beaten to death and have been secretly buried.

The family, therefore requested for the body to be exhumed for investigations and also proper burial.