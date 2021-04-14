3-year-old dies after mother fled with GHc45k donated for her brain tumour surgery

- Advertisement -

The life of a young child has been cut short by her biological mother after she absconded with an amount of money 3million naira in cedi equivalence is GHc45k donated for his brain surgery.

This sad news as shared on Facebook by Nymart Jamal reveals the donor paid that huge amount of money to the mother of the sick child’s account thinking that could have been the right decision.

The story further explains that as soon as the money hit her (mother of the 3-year-old child) account, she fled probably to use the money for other things she deems ‘important at the expense of her dying child.

Read the full story shared on Facebook by Nymart Jamal following the child’s death;

“Last month we had a case of a 3yr old girl with a brain tumor who needed N3m for surgery.

A donor insisted on paying the money to the account of the mother, stating that he’s not comfortable with NGOs.

We initially wanted him to pay directly to the hospital, but that was not possible because 80% of the medical materials needed for the surgery has to be bought outside the hospital.

Eventually, the donor credited the mother’s account, and the mother absconded with the N3m. Sadly, the child died this morning. Rest In Peace Ada”.

Facebook post

Ah! Like how? Some so-called mothers are very wicked…..