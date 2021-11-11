type here...
GhPageNews3 years on since SafariBet refused to pay Theophilus Morgan after winning...
News

3 years on since SafariBet refused to pay Theophilus Morgan after winning $12m at sports betting

By Mr. Tabernacle
Safari-Bet-winner
- Advertisement -

Today, Thursday 11th of November marks exactly 3years Theophilus Morgan, a Ghanaian young man made a historic record by winning a whopping 12m dollars in sports betting with SAFARIBET.

Unfortunately, Safaribet blocked his online betting account and deleted all his betting records to hide his huge winning and also reduced his legitimate win of GHc573,62922.591 to Ghc286,991.555

Safaribet went on to ask the record-breaking winner, Theophilus Morgan to even sign a waiver before the said GHc286,991.555 will be given to him. 

Theophilus Morgan felt cheated and went to court to seek justice.

Judgement was given in favour of Mr Morgan but SAFARIBET closed down all their offices, sold all their assets and transferred all their monies from Ghana and decamp the country. 

What has the Ghana Gaming Commission done about this issue? For crying out loud it has been 3 solid years since this Morgan was robbed of his win.

 Is Ghana so easy that foreigners can come and milk us the citizen’s and flee just like SAFARIBET did? We need answers!

What has the EOCO done about this issue? What have we learnt as a nation from this issue now that betting companies are all over Ghana? 

Wistfully we have several similar betting companies in the country, are we to fear for an alike issue to repeat itself before something is done?

Let your voice be heard. Share your opinion in the comments section, it might go a long way to make a difference. 

Source:GHPAGE

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Thursday, November 11, 2021
Accra
scattered clouds
86.4 ° F
86.4 °
86.4 °
70 %
2.6mph
40 %
Thu
86 °
Fri
84 °
Sat
84 °
Sun
85 °
Mon
85 °

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News