3 years on since SafariBet refused to pay Theophilus Morgan after winning $12m at sports betting

Today, Thursday 11th of November marks exactly 3years Theophilus Morgan, a Ghanaian young man made a historic record by winning a whopping 12m dollars in sports betting with SAFARIBET.

Unfortunately, Safaribet blocked his online betting account and deleted all his betting records to hide his huge winning and also reduced his legitimate win of GHc573,62922.591 to Ghc286,991.555.

Safaribet went on to ask the record-breaking winner, Theophilus Morgan to even sign a waiver before the said GHc286,991.555 will be given to him.

Theophilus Morgan felt cheated and went to court to seek justice.

Judgement was given in favour of Mr Morgan but SAFARIBET closed down all their offices, sold all their assets and transferred all their monies from Ghana and decamp the country.

What has the Ghana Gaming Commission done about this issue? For crying out loud it has been 3 solid years since this Morgan was robbed of his win.

Is Ghana so easy that foreigners can come and milk us the citizen’s and flee just like SAFARIBET did? We need answers!

What has the EOCO done about this issue? What have we learnt as a nation from this issue now that betting companies are all over Ghana?

Wistfully we have several similar betting companies in the country, are we to fear for an alike issue to repeat itself before something is done?

Let your voice be heard. Share your opinion in the comments section, it might go a long way to make a difference.