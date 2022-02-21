type here...
GhPageEntertainment"3 years strong & classy" - Nana Ama Mcbrown crops cute birthday...
Entertainment

“3 years strong & classy” – Nana Ama Mcbrown crops cute birthday photos of Baby Maxin dressed like a princess

By Armani Brooklyn
Baby Maxin
- Advertisement -

Actress, Nana Ama Mcbrown has dropped a set of stunning and adorable photos of her daughter, Baby Maxin who is now 3 years old strong and classy.

Baby Maxin is the only biological child of Nana Ama Mcbrown hence she receives special love, treatment and care.

As usual, the young celebrity was dressed like an 18th-century princess with a magic wand in her hands.

The colours of her apparel are blue and white which signifies calmness or serenity and flawless standards respectively.

On this Baby Maxin’s special day, we all know a huge, massive and plush birthday party will be held in her honour to give her parents a sense of fulfilment.

Take a look at the photos below to know more…

    Source:GHpage

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Monday, February 21, 2022
    Accra
    overcast clouds
    79.8 ° F
    79.8 °
    79.8 °
    86 %
    2.3mph
    85 %
    Mon
    86 °
    Tue
    87 °
    Wed
    83 °
    Thu
    85 °
    Fri
    85 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    info@ghpage.com

    © 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News