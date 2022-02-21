“3 years strong & classy” – Nana Ama Mcbrown crops cute birthday photos of Baby Maxin dressed like a princess

- Advertisement -

Actress, Nana Ama Mcbrown has dropped a set of stunning and adorable photos of her daughter, Baby Maxin who is now 3 years old strong and classy.

Baby Maxin is the only biological child of Nana Ama Mcbrown hence she receives special love, treatment and care.

As usual, the young celebrity was dressed like an 18th-century princess with a magic wand in her hands.

The colours of her apparel are blue and white which signifies calmness or serenity and flawless standards respectively.

On this Baby Maxin’s special day, we all know a huge, massive and plush birthday party will be held in her honour to give her parents a sense of fulfilment.

Take a look at the photos below to know more…