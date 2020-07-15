type here...
GhPage Lifestyle 35-year-old Russian social media influencer marries stepson
Lifestyle

35-year-old Russian social media influencer marries stepson

Taylor Junior Charles
By Taylor Junior Charles
Updated:
35-year-old-Russian-social-media-influencer-marries-stepson
35 year old Russian social media influencer marries stepson
- Advertisement -

A Russian social media influencer has happily married her 20-year-old stepson after divorcing his father and has as well announced that the two are awaiting their first baby.

Marina Balmasheva, 35, announced on her Instagram page and has hit headlines after sharing a video and picture of herself with her ex-husband’s son Vladimir Shavyrin getting married.

Marina, who hails from the western Russian region of Krasnodar Krai, lived with her husband Alexey, 45, from 2007 for over 10 years before the relationship ended in divorce.

According to reports, Marina took care of her step-son when he was seven and the two have been enjoying each other’s company after she divorced her husband.

Earlier, many people stormed to protest to support her, after she shared the before-and-after picture on her Instagram account with about 441,000 followers, regardless, they got married anyway.

35 year old Russian social media influencer marries stepson

Irrespective of the protest from her followers, the newlywed couple continues to live happily ever after as they wait on their first child.

Watch video below:

Source:GHPage

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Thursday, July 16, 2020
Accra
scattered clouds
77 ° F
77 °
77 °
83 %
4.2mph
30 %
Thu
76 °
Fri
79 °
Sat
78 °
Sun
79 °
Mon
78 °

READ

Top ten richest pastors in Ghana and their net worth

Editor's Pick RASHAD -
There is no doubt that pastors are ranked among the richest people in the world. For some reason, Africa pastors are very...
Read more

Year of return: List of popular international personalities that visited Ghana.

Editor's Pick Mr. Tabernacle -
The year 2019 was declared the Year of Return by the government of Ghana as it marked the 400 years after the first slave...
Read more

Top 10 female personalities popularly tagged as celebrities in Ghana

Editor's Pick Mr. Tabernacle -
A celebrity is defined as a person who is popular especially in the cycles of entertainment and gets lots of public attention. Whiles a celebrity...
Read more

10 Ghanaians who gained fame through social media in 2019

Editor's Pick Mr. Tabernacle -
Undoubtedly social media has become a hub for creating people to be known which in one way or the other has made others thrive...
Read more
Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016-2020 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News