A Russian social media influencer has happily married her 20-year-old stepson after divorcing his father and has as well announced that the two are awaiting their first baby.

Marina Balmasheva, 35, announced on her Instagram page and has hit headlines after sharing a video and picture of herself with her ex-husband’s son Vladimir Shavyrin getting married.

Marina, who hails from the western Russian region of Krasnodar Krai, lived with her husband Alexey, 45, from 2007 for over 10 years before the relationship ended in divorce.

According to reports, Marina took care of her step-son when he was seven and the two have been enjoying each other’s company after she divorced her husband.

Earlier, many people stormed to protest to support her, after she shared the before-and-after picture on her Instagram account with about 441,000 followers, regardless, they got married anyway.

Irrespective of the protest from her followers, the newlywed couple continues to live happily ever after as they wait on their first child.

Watch video below: