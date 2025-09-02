35-Year-Old Woman Dies In The Guest House After Night Out With Man

KENYA – Nairobi police have launched investigations into the mysterious death of a woman identified as Farhia Ahmed, who was found lifeless inside a lodging in Mukuru Fuata Nyayo with severe head injuries.

According to a police report filed at the Mariguini Police Post under OB 11/01/09/2025, Farhia checked into the guest house on the night of Sunday, August 31, in the company of a man identified as Chelsea Mwangi, popularly known as Mcheche.

Joyce Wangari Wachera, the guest house owner, told police that Mwangi paid KSh 400 ( GHS 36) before the pair headed to Room 1 on the first floor.

However, on the morning of Monday, September 1, caretaker Rebecca Moraa noticed the door of the room partially open, which raised suspicion.

Upon entering, Moraa discovered Farhia lying motionless on the bed, with blood oozing from her mouth and nose.

Police officers who arrived at the scene confirmed the 35-year-old had visible injuries at the back of her head.

The man she checked in with had already fled.

Farhia’s body has since been moved to the mortuary as detectives work to track down Mwangi, who is considered the prime suspect in the case.

