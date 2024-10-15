36-year-old man ends it all as his girlfriend threatens to leave due to financial struggles

In a heart-wrenching incident, a 36-year-old man, identified as Joe, has tragically taken his own life after his girlfriend threatened to end their relationship over financial difficulties.

Joe, who had reportedly been unemployed for several months, was struggling to meet his girlfriend’s growing financial demands.

READ ALSO: Tragic! Young GH gospel artiste ends it all; Leaves a sad note behind

His inability to adequately provide for her needs caused a strain in their relationship, leading the girlfriend to express her intention to leave.

According to sources close to the situation, Joe had been grappling with his financial woes for some time.

And the pressure of being unemployed and unable to meet expectations compounded his mental and emotional distress.

His girlfriend’s decision to walk away appears to have been the final blow to his already fragile state.

-- AD --

READ ALSO: Kasoa: Explosion killls 15 and injures 35 others (Video)