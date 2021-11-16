- Advertisement -

A 37-year-old prophetess, Rose Amponsah Boafo has been murdered by unknown assailants at Akyempim, a suburb of Tarkwa in the Western Region.

According to information gathered by GHPage.com, the deceased, who is the founder and leader of Word of Knowledge Church, was found in a pool of blood by her husband.

He then screamed for help from neighbours who came around and called the police to the crime scene.

Divisional Crime Officer of the Tarkwa Police Command, Supt Kusi Appiah, who confirmed the incident to the media said they received information between 2 and 3 pm on Monday that someone had been killed at Akyempim around the DVLA Office, a suburb of Tarkwa.

Upon rushing to the crime scene, they saw the lifeless body of the woman in her counselling room. Her assailants had inflicted machete wounds on her neck and stabbed her in the left rib.

According to Supt Kusi Appiah, the husband of the deceased Mr. Boafo told the police that he received a call from one lady called Esi who said she missed a call from the deceased and was calling back but she was not picking.

In his quest to give the phone to his wife to speak to Esi, he found the prophetess lying in a pool of blood.

The Crime Officer told the media that preliminary information they had was that some young men, numbering six, had come to the area in a taxi to undertake a robbery operation and therefore suspect they murdered the prophetess.

The body was conveyed to the mortuary for autopsy and preservation.