38-year-old man butchers his 100-year-old father to death

The Ogun State Community Social Orientation and Safety Corps, known as So-Safe, has apprehended a 38-year-old man named Mathew Ifeanyi. He is accused of fatally attacking his own biological father (100 years old) with a machete in Ogun State.

In an official statement released by So-Safe through its State Commander, (Dr) Soji Ganzallo, it was revealed that the Divisional Officer of the Corps at the Alade/Atago/Ntabo Divisional Command received a report about a man assaulting his biological father using a cutlass.

The statement explained that the Divisional Command promptly dispatched a patrol team to intervene and rescue the victim, identified as Anthony Nnadike, who was 100 years old. Tragically, when the team arrived at the scene, they found that the victim had already been taken to a nearby hospital, where medical professionals declared him dead due to the severity of his injuries.

Despite resistance, the suspect was apprehended by the authorities. During the initial stages of the investigation into the motive behind the attack, the suspect claimed that his actions were driven by his father’s failure to repay a debt of ?70,000, which had been pending since July 22, 2022.

The statement further informed that the suspect has been handed over to the Nigeria Police Force, specifically the Sango Divisional Headquarters, for further inquiry and potential legal proceedings. This unfortunate incident serves as a somber reminder of the importance of resolving conflicts and disputes within families through peaceful means rather than resorting to violence.