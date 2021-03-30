We had almost 1000 people working on 3Music Awards 2021 which was a GHS6 million project – Sadiq Abdul Abu

- Advertisement -

The Chief executive officer of 3Media Network organizers of 3Music Awards , Sadiq Abdulai Abu, has disclosed that organizing the recently held top class awards show did cost his outfit around GHS6 million.

The young enterprising CEO speaking on Joy TV after the program explained organizing such an event required expert services from wide range of teams and organizations.

Sadiq revealed for the one night program he had close to 1000 people on board working to ensure that the program was on point.

“We’ve had close to about 1000 people working on this project. One thousand people who were directly impacted by this,” He said.

He explained that the cost of the various performances which was enjoyed by many viewers shot from different sets ups including the Osibisa performance by Medkal, Joey B and Criss Waddle and the Osibisa tribute was around GHS300,000.

According to him, there was a backups and extras for most of the performance which were witness during the night.

“For the Yaw Tog and Kofi Jamar performance, the extras on the Yaw Tog part alone were about 30 boys. Come to the Kweku Flick part, the extras were about 5, not forgetting the people that were producing it. Take a look at the tribute performance, there were about 50 extras, all different people, everybody got paid, we never repeated the extras.” He added.