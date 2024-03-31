type here...
Subscribe
GhPageNews3some, stealing cars and house papers: Nigerian footballer catches wife cheating on...
News

3some, stealing cars and house papers: Nigerian footballer catches wife cheating on him with their pastor

By Armani Brooklyn
Updated:
3some, stealing cars and house papers: Nigerian footballer catches wife cheating on him their pastor
- Advertisement -

According to Instablog Naija, Ezinne Kayode lied to Kayode Olanrewaju about her age when they were married, even though she was seven years older than him.

Pastor Tobi Adegboyega is said to have met Mrs Kayode through a friend of socialite Daddy Freeze and his spouse.

According to the report, Pastor Adegboyega allegedly had sex with Mrs Kayode after knowing themselves well.

She also regularly attended orgies organised by the pastor and spent a lot of time away from home while leaving his three kids behind.

Olanrewaju claims that Mrs. Kayode took two Mercedes SUVs from him to pay for Pastor Adegboyega and his friends’ opulent lifestyle.

Popular now
Meet Reginald Ofosuhene Adjei: The husband of Chef Faila Abdul-Razak supporting her cook-a-thon

In addition, she plotted to take over Mr Kayode’s property ownership with the help of broker Ugochukwu Igboanugo, accomplices Jennifer Max Nduaguibe and Lynda Dike Anulika.

The location of Mrs. Kayode’s three children remains unclear after a tragic turn of events on Sunday, March 24, 2024.

Stay tuned for more on this developing story…

Join our WhatsApp Channel
Source:GHpage

TODAY

Sunday, March 31, 2024
Accra
broken clouds
87.9 ° F
87.9 °
87.9 °
63 %
3.8mph
68 %
Sun
87 °
Mon
89 °
Tue
88 °
Wed
88 °
Thu
88 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more