3some, stealing cars and house papers: Nigerian footballer catches wife cheating on him with their pastor

According to a report by Instablog Naija, popular Nigerian player Kayode Olanrewaju has caught his wife Ezinne Kayode cheating on him with one Pastor Tobi.

According to Instablog Naija, Ezinne Kayode lied to Kayode Olanrewaju about her age when they were married, even though she was seven years older than him.

Pastor Tobi Adegboyega is said to have met Mrs Kayode through a friend of socialite Daddy Freeze and his spouse.

According to the report, Pastor Adegboyega allegedly had sex with Mrs Kayode after knowing themselves well.

She also regularly attended orgies organised by the pastor and spent a lot of time away from home while leaving his three kids behind.

Olanrewaju claims that Mrs. Kayode took two Mercedes SUVs from him to pay for Pastor Adegboyega and his friends’ opulent lifestyle.

In addition, she plotted to take over Mr Kayode’s property ownership with the help of broker Ugochukwu Igboanugo, accomplices Jennifer Max Nduaguibe and Lynda Dike Anulika.

The location of Mrs. Kayode’s three children remains unclear after a tragic turn of events on Sunday, March 24, 2024.

