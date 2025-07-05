4 dead & many injured at TikToker Yaa Baby’s funeral

Gh Page can authoritatively report that 4 people have bought their ticket to the land of silence while many others are injured following Yaa Baby’s funeral.

Today, July 5, was slated for TikTok’s funeral, and sadly, a sad incident occurred.

Per the report gathered by Gh Page, a pickup truck that was carrying people to the funeral grounds had an accident on its way.

Following the near-fatal accident, four people are dead while many others are injured.

Meanwhile, Gh Page promises to update its avid readers on what happens next.