4 guys arrested for stealing church instruments in the Eastern Region

By Gideon Osei-Agyare
Some 4 guys believed to have been involved in a burglary case have been detained by Akyem Ofoase Police in the Eastern Region.

The perpetrators named Kofi Adu, a 30-year-old driver, Stephen Frimpong, a 27-year-old farmer, Anane Blabo, a 25-year-old illegal miner operator and Bismarck Adu, a 25-year-old jobless man have been arrested for making away with church instruments.

Police have reported that the four suspects broke into both the Assemblies of Church and Open Bible Church in the Akyem Ofoase community and looted the churches’ keyboard and amplifiers.

According to the Akyemansa District Police Commander, DSP Ransford Nsiah, the offenders after their operation took the stolen appliances to Akyem Oda and tried to sell them.

Speaking on Adom News, the Police Commander added that some residents made them out and called for their arrest.

Furthermore, he added that the raiders will be arraigned before the court on Friday, January 15.

Source:GHPAGE

Friday, January 15, 2021
