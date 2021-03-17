4 Men hanged in Iran for gang-raping woman in front of her husband

- Advertisement -

Four men in Iran who ganged raped a woman before her husband have been executed according to multiple reports.

It is believed the four perpetrators tied the hands and feet of the husband of the woman while they inflicted the evil act right before him.

According to reports, the couple were keen mountain climbers who were ambushed in the Khorasan Razavi province in north-eastern Iran.

The prosecutors office identified these four men as Ruhollah Javidi Rad, Mohammad Sayadi Baghansgani, Mohammad Hosseini and Mohammad Watandoost.

They were arrested after a thorough investigation and charged with kidnapping and rape of a woman and with threats of violence towards a man after they were identified by the city of Fariman’s police force.

Their case was sent to the supreme court by The Criminal Court of Khorasan Razavi where the four were sentenced to death by hanging.

On Monday 15th March 2021 at the Mashhad Central Prison, they were executed.