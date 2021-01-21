type here...
GhPage Lifestyle 4-year-old boy reports mother to the Police for almost 'killing' his brother
Lifestyle

4-year-old boy reports mother to the Police for almost ‘killing’ his brother

By Gideon Osei-Agyare
4-year-old mother Police
4-year-old mother Police
- Advertisement -

A 4-year-old boy has reported his mother to the Donyina Police in the Ashanti Region for trying to “kill” his baby brother.

Apparently, the mother slipped and almost dropped the baby while bathing him, and this in the sight of the 4-year-old boy was a murder attempt by his mum.

The boy’s courage and show of responsibility could be applauded even though he raised what could be called a false alarm.

His mother herself recounted the story on a Facebook platform called Tell It Moms, and has generated a fun conversation on social media since.

“Just this Saturday, my 4-year-old son reported to the officers in the picture that I dropped his baby brother whiles bathing him and that I want to kill his brother so they should come and arrest me,” the mother named Nana Afia shared.

SEE PHOTOS BELOW:

Furthermore, Nana Afia added that the police came to the house with her elder son, examined the little one for any sustained injuries and also invited her to the office for questioning.

A part of her post on Facebook also read, “I explained my part of the story to them and they examined the baby for physical injuries.”

Source:GHPAGE

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Thursday, January 21, 2021
Accra
clear sky
86 ° F
86 °
86 °
66 %
2.6mph
0 %
Thu
84 °
Fri
85 °
Sat
84 °
Sun
85 °
Mon
84 °

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016-2020 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News