type here...
GhPageNews4-year-old boy shoots himself to death with his father's gun while his...
News

4-year-old boy shoots himself to death with his father’s gun while his mother was smoking weed in the car

By Armani Brooklyn
4-year-old boy shots himself to death with his father's gun while his mother was smoking weed in the car
- Advertisement -

A four-year-old boy accidentally shot himself in the head after he found his dad’s gun in the backseat of a car.

Jarion Walker was sitting in the back seat with his two younger siblings, aged 22 months and 1 year, when tragedy struck in the city of Westwego near New Orleans, USA.

His mum was in the front seat smoking weed with another adult when the boy picked up the gun, according to authorities.

Jarion was rushed to a hospital and died of his injuries at around 10:45 pm on Saturday, Jan 29.

“It was a contact wound to the forehead, right above the right eyebrow,” said Coroner Gerry Cvitanovich.

Police have not made any arrests but detectives confirmed that an investigation will take place.

Mr Lopinto said: “I don’t think it was appropriate to make an arrest at this point.

“They just lost a child and it certainly wasn’t intentional by any means.

    Source:GHpage

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Thursday, February 3, 2022
    Accra
    haze
    88.2 ° F
    88.2 °
    88.2 °
    62 %
    2.2mph
    73 %
    Thu
    88 °
    Fri
    86 °
    Sat
    86 °
    Sun
    85 °
    Mon
    85 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    info@ghpage.com

    © 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News