40 students of Krobea Asante Technical and Vocational School arrested for vandalizing school properties over poor WASCCE results

Police in the Sekyere East District of the Ashanti region has arrested about 40 students of Krobea Asante Technical and Vocational School at Asante Asokore.

The students, according to Assembly members of the Effiduase South electoral area, were arrested after they vandalized school properties over poor WASCCE results scored by their predecessors in the last election in 2022.

The assembly member who doubles as the Coordinator for Free SHS in the District, Ebenezer Opoku said the unfortunate incident occurred on Sunday, January 22, 2023.

“A total of six cars have been destroyed by the students including four vehicles belonging to the school and two private vehicles belonging to teachers.

Properties amounting to thousands of cedis have been destroyed, and bungalows for senior house mistress, her car, school’s notice board, stores and food stored there have all been vandalised, he said.

“It took the security doors to save the principal’s room from destruction, but the dining hall was not exempted from the chaos. Most of the things they destroyed are beyond repair, including the principal’s vehicle which was provided by the government,” he added.

Mr Opoku disclosed that the Ashanti Regional Education Director, Dr Annor Ankrah together with the District Director of Education for Sekyere East Mr William Agyapong have visited the school to assess the situation.

He however added that calm has been restored at the campus by police.