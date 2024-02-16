40-year-old man mauled to death after trying to take a selfie with a lion (Video)

- Advertisement -

A man in southern India was mauled to death by an Asiatic lion after he jumped into his enclosure, forest department officials said.

Prahlad Gujjar, 38, scaled a 12-foot high fence and jumped into the lion’s enclosure at Sri Venkateswara Zoological Park in Tirupati on Thursday, Feb. 15, Andhra Pradesh, zoo officials said.

Gujjar, from Alwar district in Rajasthan, reportedly jumped into the enclosure to take a selfie with the lion and was believed to be in an intoxicated state, according to local media reports.

Tirupati police Mallika Garg said that the security guard raised an alarm when they saw him trying to scale the fence and ran towards him. But he jumped into the water tank inside the enclosure.

“When he saw the security guard running towards him, Gujjar jumped onto a water tank and climbed over the 12-foot-high fence surrounding the enclosure, which has a lion and two lionesses,” Officer Gard said.

“He jumped and fell in front of the lion, which mauled him. He died on the spot,” he said.