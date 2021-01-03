45-year-old man dies after his wife told him his two kids belongs to her boss

- Advertisement -

In another shocking development, a man, 45 has sadly lost his life to heartbreak after his wedded wife told him his two kids whom he believes and knows are for him do not belong to him but her boss.

This story after it got on the internet has many netizens worried and wondering why the wife would do something like this that has caused a grave consequence to her husband and family at large.

According to the story as shared by Rita Ebiuwa on Facebook, the deceased (45 old man) called Tunde Thomas aka Tunde Gentle was married to Moyo Thomas (alias Nee Ojo) with two kids.

Per the story, his wife, an adulterer was engaged in an office romance with her MD of FCMB, Adam Nuru. It’s said that their secret relationship that was well known throughout the organization.

Though Adam was happily married, he was overwhelmed with adultery despite knowing that her staff was also married to Mr Tunde.

Not knowing the truth about the kids, Tunde spent all his resources on the children as how every responsible father would do for their wards.

He flew them (the two kids) to London and Dubai during holidays and they attended the best schools just to give them better foundation.

Tunde’s wife resigned from FCMB all of a sudden when the older child was about 8 years old and went on holidays in the US as planned by her ‘boyfriend’ boss.

Little did Tunde know that was the last time he would ever set his eyes on the children.

His wife refused to return to Nigeria when the school resumed and she gathered courage to tell him that the children were not his.

To prevent Tunde from hunting her down in the US, she filed asylum in the US based on marital violence in Nigeria.

According to reports, Tunde couldn’t take the bad news in 2017. He never felt good after recovering from a stroke.

He tried to get his life together by beginning another relationship with a lady who is a lawyer. It was gathered that he invited a few friends to help him visit the lady’s family on 26th December.

Alas, Tunde didn’t get to see that day. He collapsed and died while returning from work on December 15, 2020. He was laid to rest on Wednesday, December 30, 2020.

Tunde had worked in Oceanic Bank back in the days. He was one of the most gentle and yet, most friendly of all individuals, as many would testify of him.

He died as an Executive Director in an asset management company, GDL Asset Management Company Ltd.

He was survived by an aged mother and siblings. May his truly gentle soul rest in perfect peace.

See below the photo of the deceased with his wife and children believed to have been his;

The deceased with wife

The deceased with his two children

Below is the photo of the man the wife cheated with on her husband;

Adam Nuru

Since the news broke on social media, the Managing Director of the bank, Adam Nuru has been at the centre of the scandal.

Over 1400 people have signed a petition asking the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to sack Nuru.

