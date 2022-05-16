- Advertisement -

A 45-year-old man identified as Bob is in the grips of police in Abura Dunkwa in the Central Region for inflicting machete wounds on his 56-year-old girlfriend, Akua Baduwa, for refusing to have sex with him.

The bloody incident occurred at Abakrampa on Sunday, May 15, 2022, around 1:30 PM after a misunderstanding had ensued between the lovers over sex before it escalated, according to starrfm.com.gh.

It is reported that in the course of the argument, Bob became overly furious and reached for a cutlass under his bed and slashed the victim.

Despite the multiple severe wounds inflicted on her, Akua Baduwa managed to escape and cried for help, drawing the attention of neighbours who rushed her to the Abura Dunkwa government hospital.

After committing the crime, Bob attempted to abscond, but the residents gave him a hot chase and apprehended him. Reports say he was nearly lynched by the angry residents after his arrest.

Bob is reported to be in the habit of assaulting his lover any time he sees her with another man. He had reportedly seen her with another man the night before the incident.

The victim, Akua Baduwa, is currently receiving treatment at the Abura Dunkwa government hospital in the Central Region.