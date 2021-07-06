45-year-old Pastor arrested with human skull

- Advertisement -

The head pastor of United Evangelical Church, Michael Bassey has been arrested by the Police Command in Cross River, Nigeria for unlawful possession of a human skull.

The 45-year-old man of God was arrested following a complaint from a concerned citizen over a threat to his life.

The suspect was arrested at No. 56 Uwanse by Asuquo Ekpo Street in Calabar South, Cross River state.

According to the Commissioner of Police, Mr Sikiru Akande, the suspect was arrested with a human skull and will be arraigned in court soon.

The self-acclaimed man of God claimed he was innocent while he was paraded by Mr Sikiru Akande.

“The suspect was arrested with one human skull tied with the complainant’s picture and carved human image with red clothes. An investigation is still ongoing and the suspect will be arraigned in court”, Mr Akande indicated.

The suspect is currently in police custody and will be arraigned before the court while an investigation is underway.