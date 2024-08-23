47 or 55? – Mcbrown finally talks about her real age and gives it wotowoto to her critics (Video)

Multifaceted Ghanaian actress and television personality Nana Ama McBrown has finally responded to the widespread rumours suggesting that she is 55 years old, not 47.

The celebrated screen goddess, who recently marked her 47th birthday has firmly maintained that she was born on August 15, 1977.

In an exclusive interview with Bola Ray, McBrown expressed her surprise at the persistent speculation surrounding her age.

She attributed the doubts to her long-standing presence in the entertainment industry, which has spanned over two decades.

“Most Ghanaians find it hard to believe I’m still under 50, given that they’ve been watching me on their screens for the past 24 years,” – McBrown remarked.

She further explained that many of those questioning her age were quite young when she began her acting career.

“A lot of them were around 8 years old when I started, so they find it difficult to accept that I’m 47,” – She added.

-- AD --

Nana Ama McBrown’s career, which began in the late 1990s, has seen her become one of Ghana’s most beloved and enduring stars.

Watch the video below to know more…