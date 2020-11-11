type here...
4More4Nana: Free SHS graduates hit the streets of Kumasi to campaign for...
News

4More4Nana: Free SHS graduates hit the streets of Kumasi to campaign for Nana Addo

By Mr. Tabernacle
Free SHS Graduates campaign for Nana Addo
Free SHS Graduates campaign for Nana Addo
We are still in the campaign season even though the COVID-19 pandemic is not over. All the political parties have started their massive campaigns, preaching to the electorates to vote them into power.

The New Patriotic Party-NPP seem to have garnered all the attention amid the political campaigns and rallies ongoing across all the regions in the country even though the NDC and others are also pulling weight with theirs.

With barely a month to the general polls, a good number of A-List celebrities have endorsed Nana Addo and the NPP for another term in office. This move has contributed to the unusual attention drawn to the NPP.

In the wake of NPP, campaign, wide array of Free SHS graduates have hit the streets of Kumasi to campaign for sitting President Nana Addo in his bid to stay in power for another 4 years.

In a video obtained by Ghpage, these young people predominantly 2020 year batch Free SHS graduates thronged Adum in Kumasi chanting the new campaign slogan of the NPP “4 More 4 Nana”.

Meanwhile, Daddy Lumba has released a campaign song for the New Patriotic Party and it’s flagbearer Nana Addo. He joins in as the new artiste to drop a song for the ruling party.

Legendary Daddy Lumba in his new campaign song sang about the end of dumsor, the institution of NABCO, restoration of allowances for teachers and nursing trainees, Free SHS and others.

Source:GHPAGE

