type here...
GhPageEntertainmentIt would take 5 billion juju men to change the mindset of...
Entertainment

It would take 5 billion juju men to change the mindset of Ghanaians – Shatta Wale

By Qwame Benedict
It would take 5 billion juju men to change the mindset of Ghanaians - Shatta Wale
Shatta Wale FI
- Advertisement -

Dancehall artiste Charles Nii Armah Mensah aka Shatta Wale has once again blasted Ghanaians.

Shatta Wale for a long time been calling for a change in the country and is of the view that those changes can bring in more positive results rather than what we are experiencing.

In a new post shared on his social media handle, the “Gringo” hitmaker is still unhappy with something and has stated the mindsets of some people in the country are too primitive.

According to him, for things to change in Ghana especially our mindset then we need five billion juju men to do that.

He posted: “As for Ghana, if tings go change especially our mindsets, unless 5 billion juju men oooo..Peaople dem a mindset for this place be too primitive and that’s so sad.

Keep working smart(My key to success) Cuz you know you working hard but it’s not reflecting in your pocket..so sad..!! Have you thot about that …”

See screenshot below:

Shatta Wale

Source:Ghpage

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Thursday, November 25, 2021
Accra
scattered clouds
82.9 ° F
82.9 °
82.9 °
73 %
0.9mph
48 %
Thu
88 °
Fri
86 °
Sat
83 °
Sun
83 °
Mon
85 °

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News