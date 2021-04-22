5 Ghanaians busted in UAE for trafficking marijuana

Ghana’s consulate in Dubai has admonished people traveling to the United Arab Emirates to be vigilant when taking parcels to be delivered to others in Dubai after 5 Ghanaians were arrested in the Arab country for trafficking marijuana.

In a statement signed by the consulate on Wednesday 21st April 2021, it was confirmed one person has already been sentenced to 10 years imprisonment for carrying drugs to the United Arab Emirates.

“The consulate general wishes to advise everyone who has a relative coming from ghana to Dubai, to inform them never to take any message/parcel from agents or any other person to bring to Dubai except if they can inspect and ascertain the true content of the message/ parcel.” part of the statement read.

According the consulate the parcels containing the weed was given to them by agents in Ghana who acquired the visa for them.

“The sad part of it all is that, all the parcels containing the weed were given to them by the agents in Ghana who acquired the UAE visa for them, with instructions to them to give the parcels to their counterpart agents in the UAE on arrival. It is also interesting to know that the weed is normally hidden in food items.” he added.

The Consular noted that the jailed person basically got into trouble for carrying weed he may not be aware of which someone else would have benefited from if it had gone through successfully.