5 Konongo Odumase SHS Students Arrested For Allegedly Stabbing A Colleague To Death

Reports coming in from Konongo Odumase SHS has it that five students have been arrested by the police for allegedly stabbing a colleague to death.

This sad development has been confirmed by the Konongo District Police Command in the Ashanti region.

Commentary surrounding the devastating news purports that a fight broke between the notorious students who have been arrested and the deceased which consequently resulted in the drawing of weapons.

Witnesses of the incident have also revealed that the main suspect whose name has been given as Emmanuel Frimpong, was the one who used sharp scissors to stab Larhan Sam’un to death after a heated argument.

Whiles speaking with CITI News over the issue, DSP Osei Adu Agyemang, the District Police Commander for Konongo is reported to have said;

“These five suspects who are all in form two ganged up and decided to go and bully the form-one students and assault some of them. The first-year students who felt that the action was uncalled-for resisted and was able to rescue one particular student from the grips of these five suspects. This action infuriated the five suspects, and one of the suspects, Emmanuel Frimpong rushed on one of the first-year students in an attempt to slap him.

Now Larhan Sam’un, who was close by, stopped Osei Frimpong. This action infuriated the main suspect, and then he pulled a small kitchen knife which he had concealed on him and stabbed the Larhan Sam’un at the lower left rib. The deceased started bleeding profusely and was then rushed to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Police have been able to arrest all the five suspects and also retried the blood-stained small kitchen knife“

The students are still in the police’s custody pending investigations