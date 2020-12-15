5 NDC supporters indicted for conspiring to commit murder

- Advertisement -

News reaching Ghpage has it that 5 NDC supporters arrested in Odododiodio have been charged with conspiracy for murder.

In a brawl that led to two residents losing their lives, supporters of the NDC and NPP went at each other in the Odododiodio constituency during the just-ended elections.

However, reports reaching Ghpage confirm that 5 NDC supporters apprehended in the case have been indicted for conspiracy to commit murder by an Accra-based court.

The 5 have been granted bail and will reappear before the court on February 3, 2021.

The incident which led to the Member of Parliament-elect of the area, Nii Lante Vanderpuye’s arrest left two murdered and one in critical condition.

Nonetheless, the MP was shortly released after police took him in for questioning as he was suspected to be behind the violence.

In a contest between brothers Nii Lante Vanderpuye and Nii Lante Bannerman, the Odododiodio constituency was on the list of the most volatile constituencies as far as the whole election process was concerned.

The incumbent MP, Nii Lante Vanderpuye, representing the NDC emerged as the winner maintaining his seat in parliament.

Meanwhile, as part of their investigation concerning the case, the Police detained 52 suspects believed to have had a hand in the brutalities.