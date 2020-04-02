type here...
Source:GHPAGE
5 thieves arrested for breaking to shops at Kumasi central market amid lockdown

By Mr. Tabernacle
0
Police have arrested 5 thieves who broke into shops at the Kumasi Central market to steal tubers of yam amid the lockdown.

Some market women earlier had complained that some perfidious persons are taking advantage of the lockdown situation to loot their shops and steal wares of traders at the blindside of the security agencies guarding the market.

 Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) taskforce, armed with the needful and necessary information mounted a competent strategy and succeeded in arresting the five suspected thieves for allegedly stealing tubers of Yam at Kumasi Central Market.

In our gatherings on this particular story, the 5 arrested persons are currently at the Kumasi Zongo Police station for further questioning and would be in no time be arraigned before the court of law to face charges.

The 5 suspects, names have not yet been identified. We shall bring to you their names as and when its out. Stay with us.

Stay home and be safe.

